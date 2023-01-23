Crash in Jackson County leaves young child with critical injuries

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A crash in Jackson County has left a 5-year-old with critical injuries according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials with FHP report a woman from Marianna was traveling south on State Road 71 when she lost control of her car and veered off of the road.

Troopers say that is when the woman hit a utility pole guidewire, then hit a chain link fence, and then continued in a southwest direction, where eventually the car overturned and hit a tree.

The driver a 26 year-old-woman suffered serious injuries from the crash, and the 5-year-old passenger has critical injuries.

