Dinner at the Park draws large crowd to support local museum

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A large crowd turned out in support of Bay Counties’ only military diving museum, for its ‘Dinner at the Park’ event on Saturday.

The event was held at Angry Tuna located in Pier Park, in Panama City Beach. Tickets were $5 if you purchased them in advance and they were $10 at the door.

In addition, you could also purchase raffle tickets to win some cool prizes. All of the money raised goes to the Man in the Sea Museum.

“There is nothing better than seeing all of our friends come out and support the museum, enjoy the time make fun of our t-shirts, and just have a great that’s what it is about. There are a bunch of divers here telling sea stories and once again thanks to angry tuna all of the proceeds will go towards the museum,” Steve Mulholland, the Executive Director for the Man in the Sea Museum said.

If you are unfamiliar, Mulholland said the museum is important to have in Bay County because the area is the home of military divers.

“We have to keep that history alive at the museum. We have sea lab one out there and a bunch of diving helmets. We have one atmospheric suit. We have submarines we have seal delivery vehicles. A lot of the things that we have were built here in Panama City were developed by engineers and then built here. So it is really such a great part of Bay Counties’ history,” Mulholland said.

If you would like to visit the museum or donate click here.

