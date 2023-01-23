Former WJHG and current Fox News Meteorologist attacked on NYC subway

Former WJHG employee, current Fox News Meteorologist, gets attacked.
Former WJHG employee, current Fox News Meteorologist, gets attacked.(Adam Klotz)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A former WJHG and current Fox News Meteorologist is recovering after he said he was beaten by a group of teenagers on a New York City subway.

Adam Klotz posted a video on social media describing in his words what happened. He said that he was coming home from watching the Giants game at a bar.

While riding on the subway, Klotz said that he saw a man being hassled by a group of teenagers, so he stepped in and asked them to cut it out. Thats where things took a turn.

“They decided alright if he is not going to get it you are going to get it and boy did they give it to me. They had me on the ground my ribs are all kind of bruised up too they got their hits in,” Klotz said.

Following the attack, Klotz said he got X-Rays and learned that everything would be okay and there weren’t any serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

home closings
Several Panama City homeowners hand the keys to their home over to the city
A Panama City woman was killed in a single-car crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol...
One killed in crash in Bay County
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
A Crestview woman is in custody after she allegedly tried to escape deputies attempting to...
OCSO: Woman with outstanding warrants arrested after resisting arrest
PCBPD investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday night on Highway 98.
PCBPD investigating fatal crash

Latest News

Dinner at the Park draws large crowd to support local museum.
Dinner at the Park draws large crowd to support local museum
New photography show opening in Panama City
New photography show opening in Panama City
Franklin County Sheriff's Office generic
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office starting new care coordinator initiative
File - police lights
Crash in Jackson County leaves young child with critical injuries