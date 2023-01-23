Four arrested on drug charges in Panama City

(from left to right) Terelle Devonte Ganzy, Earnest Ray Lyles, Trevarius Lamont Potter, and Paul Alexander Walker were all arrested on Jan. 20.(Bay County Jail)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Four men are in custody after Panama City Police say they were arrested on various drug offenses.

On Friday, officers say over a dozen members of the department approached a residence on Palo Alto Avenue to search for a suspect with multiple warrants out for crack cocaine.

During the operation, police located Terelle Devonte Ganzy, 33, along with Earnest Ray Lyles, 53, Trevarius Lamont Potter, 35, and Paul Alexander Walker, 58, who were all allegedly in the backyard of the residence.

Ganzy was arrested and charged with three counts in the sale of crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church and violation of probation.

Officials say Lyles was observed throwing a plastic bag of pills away, and charged with possession of meth, possession of fentanyl, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lyles was also allegedly seen discarding a bag of pills, and charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in meth, possession of crack cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Walker was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

PCPD Street Crimes Unit and SWAT team members took all four into custody without incident and booked them into Bay County Jail.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via their Tip411 app.

