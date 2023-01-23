Franklin County Sheriff’s Office starting new care coordinator initiative

By Allison Baker
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Franklin County Sheriff A.J Smith is launching a new initiative that he is hoping will help those within his community that are struggling with addiction and homelessness.

Starting Monday, Sheriff Smith said the care coordinator will be going out with a deputy during the night shift. The coordinator will not be in uniform so they are hoping it will be easier for them to talk to those within the community that are in need of help.

The goal of this, the sheriff said, is to help those who need help but don’t know where to go.

“By putting Bill Williams with these deputies he can find these people the deputies know where they are. He can find them he can approach them he can have a conversation with them and can talk to them and say hey do you want to change are you ready? If they say yes then we can immediately start the process of finding someplace to go and hopefully turn their life around,” Sheriff Smith said.

If you are interested in getting help, you can reach out to Sophia Harrell at 850-653-5775 or Bill Willams at 850-563-7992.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

home closings
Several Panama City homeowners hand the keys to their home over to the city
A Panama City woman was killed in a single-car crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol...
One killed in crash in Bay County
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
A Crestview woman is in custody after she allegedly tried to escape deputies attempting to...
OCSO: Woman with outstanding warrants arrested after resisting arrest
PCBPD investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday night on Highway 98.
PCBPD investigating fatal crash

Latest News

Former WJHG employee, current Fox News Meteorologist, gets attacked.
Former WJHG and current Fox News Meteorologist attacked on NYC subway
Dinner at the Park draws large crowd to support local museum.
Dinner at the Park draws large crowd to support local museum
New photography show opening in Panama City
New photography show opening in Panama City
File - police lights
Crash in Jackson County leaves young child with critical injuries