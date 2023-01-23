Franklin County Sheriff’s Office starting new care coordinator initiative

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Franklin County Sheriff A.J Smith is launching a new initiative that he is hoping will help those within his community that are struggling with addiction and homelessness.

Starting Monday, Sheriff Smith said the care coordinator will be going out with a deputy during the night shift. The coordinator will not be in uniform so they are hoping it will be easier for them to talk to those within the community that are in need of help.

The goal of this, the sheriff said, is to help those who need help but don’t know where to go.

“By putting Bill Williams with these deputies he can find these people the deputies know where they are. He can find them he can approach them he can have a conversation with them and can talk to them and say hey do you want to change are you ready? If they say yes then we can immediately start the process of finding someplace to go and hopefully turn their life around,” Sheriff Smith said.

If you are interested in getting help, you can reach out to Sophia Harrell at 850-653-5775 or Bill Willams at 850-563-7992.

