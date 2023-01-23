Minor injuries for students, bus driver in crash involving a Bay District School bus

Crash involving a school bus in Bay County.
Crash involving a school bus in Bay County.(Jason King, PIO, FHP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A bus driver and seven students have minor injuries after a Bay District School bus was involved in a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers tell us the crash happened on State Road 20 Monday morning in Bay County.

The crash is still under investigation, this is all the details released at this time.

