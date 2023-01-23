More abuse charges for Panama City childcare worker

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More charges are being added on for a local childcare worker after an incident last year, according to Panama City Police Department.

Last week, detectives charged Jessica C. Mills with aggravated abuse and cruelty towards a child after she allegedly caused a child severe bruising.

After further investigation, officers say Mills has been charged with another count of aggravated abuse and cruelty towards a child from another incident that happened in Nov. 14 of last year. That report alleged that the victim suffered similar injuries. The investigation is still ongoing.

Mills remains in Bay County Jail. PCPD is asking anyone who thinks their children may have been injured in Mills’ care to call 850-872-3100, or report tips anonymously via their Tip411 app.

