New photography show opening in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A photography show is opening next weekend in Downtown Panama City. On Saturday the creators of the show gave VIPs a sneak peek at the hidden works of art inside.

The exhibit features the work of Vivian Maier and takes you back in time to 50 years ago. In addition to the photographs, clothes and cameras from different eras are placed around to get you into the timeline of when the photos were taken.

Maier’s work came to the public’s attention after her photographs were discovered in a public storage locker auction in Chicago in 2007.

Creators of the show tell NewsChannel 7 that the work being shown in Panama City is rare and includes black & white prints made from her original negatives, vintage prints that Vivian herself produced, a set of her never before seen prints and negatives, ephemera including film canisters and merchandise of all kinds displaying her images. Darkroom test prints and a darkroom display will also be included.

”We actually have prints here that Vivian printed herself and there are four prints here that have never been seen in the world. So nobody has seen them they have never been on the internet. So if somebody photographs them tonight and puts them out there it will be the first time,” Frank Jackowiak, Co-creator of the show said.

The collection is being shown at a building located at 436 Harrison Avenue in Panama City.

Show schedule:

January 27th Friday Soft opening: 4 p.m to 10 p.m.

January 28th Saturday Main opening event: 4p.m to 10 p.m (includes 5-stop art walk)

January 29th Sunday Afternoon: 12 p.m to 3 p.m

