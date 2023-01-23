Sign Up for Youth Softball

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s almost time for the little ones to gear up and prepare to smash those home runs. Youth softball registration is open and in full swing.

Cheryl Joyner, the Panama City Beach Parks and Recreation Director, stopped by the studio to tell viewers everything they need to know about signing up.

Anyone interested can sign up in person at Frank Brown Park Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. or visit the Parks and Recreation’s Sports and Activities page here.

The fee for youth girls’ softball ages 8-13 is $85 that includes a uniform t-shirt.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.