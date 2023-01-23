Sign Up for Youth Softball

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s almost time for the little ones to gear up and prepare to smash those home runs. Youth softball registration is open and in full swing.

Cheryl Joyner, the Panama City Beach Parks and Recreation Director, stopped by the studio to tell viewers everything they need to know about signing up.

Anyone interested can sign up in person at Frank Brown Park Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. or visit the Parks and Recreation’s Sports and Activities page here.

The fee for youth girls’ softball ages 8-13 is $85 that includes a uniform t-shirt.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

home closings
Several Panama City homeowners hand the keys to their home over to the city
A Panama City woman was killed in a single-car crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol...
One killed in crash in Bay County
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
PCBPD investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday night on Highway 98.
PCBPD investigating fatal crash
A Crestview woman is in custody after she allegedly tried to escape deputies attempting to...
OCSO: Woman with outstanding warrants arrested after resisting arrest

Latest News

Hear what you need to know before hitting homeruns in youth softball from Cheryl Joyner, PCB...
Signing Up for Youth Softball
NewsChannel 7 congratulates Bay District's Teacher of the Year, Adrianna Swearingen.
Congratulations to Bay District’s Teacher of the Year, Adrianna Swearingen
NewsChannel 7 congratulates Bay District's Teacher of the Year, Adrianna Swearingen.
Congratulations to Bay District's Teacher of the Year, Adrianna Swearingen
On this Coffee Chat, Jessica and Sam discuss rainy day activities from over the weekend and...
Coffee Chat: Chapter Chat's First Meeting