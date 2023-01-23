Third charge for Panama City childcare worker

Second abuse incident from Jan. 18
A childcare worker is in Bay County Jail after officers say she hit a child during a diaper...
A childcare worker is in Bay County Jail after officers say she hit a child during a diaper change.(Panama City Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the third time in a week, Mills has been charged again with injuring a child under the age of one, a third count of aggravated abuse and cruelty towards a child.

Detectives say Mills was seen on video pulling a child violently out of a crib by their arm and trying to hide the child’s injuries after manipulating their arm as well. Officers say the child suffered a broken arm and wrist.

PCPD reports that this incident occurred the same day as the first charge.

The investigation is still ongoing.

More charges are being added on for a local childcare worker after an incident last year, according to Panama City Police Department.

Last week, detectives charged Jessica C. Mills with aggravated abuse and cruelty towards a child after she allegedly caused a child severe bruising.

After further investigation, officers say Mills has been charged with another count of aggravated abuse and cruelty towards a child from another incident that happened in Nov. 14 of last year. That report alleged that the victim suffered similar injuries. The investigation is still ongoing.

Mills remains in Bay County Jail. PCPD is asking anyone who thinks their children may have been injured in Mills’ care to call 850-872-3100, or report tips anonymously via their Tip411 app.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(from left to right) Terelle Devonte Ganzy, Earnest Ray Lyles, Trevarius Lamont Potter, and...
Four arrested on drug charges in Panama City
Former WJHG employee, current Fox News Meteorologist, gets attacked.
Former WJHG and current Fox News Meteorologist attacked on NYC subway
home closings
Several Panama City homeowners hand the keys to their home over to the city
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
The victim told officers she woke up while sleeping on her couch to see a man standing over her.
Man arrested for attempted sexual battery

Latest News

In a release Tuesday afternoon, Holmes County Schools announced a delay expected for the...
Holmes County Schools announce delay in prep for severe weather
A man is being held on gun and drug charges after police say he pulled out a weapon in a...
Panama City man in custody for gun and drug charges
Godwin was arrested for the outstanding Texas warrant and could face grand theft charges in...
Deputies: Man arrested for vehicle theft, warrant in Texas
New BCSO App
New BCSO App
Fentanyl WMD Reax
Fentanyl WMD Reax