Bay Co. Sheriff reacts to Rep. Dunn’s Fentanyl “weapon of mass destruction” bill

Kilos of fentanyl submitted to the medical examiner's office for testing by law enforcement.
Kilos of fentanyl submitted to the medical examiner's office for testing by law enforcement.(WOIO)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Congressman Neal Dunn proposed a resolution to make Fentanyl related substances weapons of mass destruction.

Law enforcement officials said Fentanyl overdoses have become all too common in our Bay County Community.

“So, fentanyl is a substance we’ve been dealing with for several years,” said Sheriff Tommy Ford, Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Ford said in 2022 alone there were 31 overdose deaths.

“We go day after day to these opioid overdoses,” said Ford.

Ford said just this weekend there was a double overdose. Where one female died and a man was revived with Narcan.

“If wasn’t for the substance we carry Narcan that actually reverses the effects of an overdose there would be hundreds of deaths,” said Ford.

Congressman Neal Dunn has introduced a bill to recognize fentanyl-related substances as weapons of mass destruction.

“It is a very high-powered opioid it’s resulted in a lot of deaths, so I certainly don’t disagree with that classification,” said Ford.

BCSO has been cracking down on those who sell fentanyl that end up killing community members.

“I think we’ve arrested six people in five overdose cases with manslaughter,” said Ford.

That has been just in the last month.

Ford said the Legislation on Fentanyl already has some pretty stiff sentencing.

“For small amounts you get to just 4 grams of an opioid and you’re at the trafficking level,” said Ford.

Fentanyl is a highly addictive and deadly substance.

“The people that deal this need to know if it causes a death we’re coming after them for homicide,” said Ford.

Ford said the sheriff’s office will continue to work to keep Fentanyl off the streets and put dealers behind bars.

