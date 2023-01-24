BCSO launches app for community safety, information

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s office is getting tech savvy with its new app that was launched on Monday.

Along with Alert Bay, this new app is another way to keep the community safe by keeping them informed.

Sheriff Tommy Ford says if there is a significant incident, they can send a push notification right to your phone.

The app has categories like the 10 most wanted in Bay County, a check of who is in the Bay County jail and you can search for sex offenders in your area as well as read press releases.

Community members can send in tips to crime stoppers or find out who their child’s school resource officer is, just to name a few.

“It is beneficial for the public and the sheriff’s office again to communicate directly with people and give them access to more information at their fingertips you know just by going on their phone,” said Tommy Ford, Bay County Sheriff.

The app is free and available on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Once the app is on your smart phone, you can receive unfiltered safety messages and information without checking social media accounts.

