Chipola looks to bounce back from first loss come Wednesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Wednesday marks the start of the second round of play for some area teams, in terms of their conference schedules. The Chipola teams will be hosting the Pensacola teams Wednesday night, that the first game in round two you could say, since all the teams have now faced every other league foe once. For the Chipola mens team, well for the first time all season, coach Tyndall and his guys are looking to bounce back from a loss. The Indians falling at Tallahassee Saturday night, 62-54. That bumping TCC to number one in the state poll, third nationally. And it dropped Chipola from one to two in the state, and from first to 5th nationally! Chipola head coach Donnie Tyndall telling me Tuesday he’s mindful the team not pout much about that loss, as of Sunday it was simply time to move on. ”It’s the nature of the beast.” Tyndall told me via a Zoom call “You know you play again on Wednesday and every single game in this league, as we’ve talked about numerous times, is going to be a battle. So if you let it linger, one becomes two, and two becomes four, and all of a sudden you’ve had a disappointing season after having a great start. So we had a long film session on Sunday. My staff and I got together, we’re going to tweak a few things we need to do at both ends, and maybe with our lineup, our rotation a little bit. We had a really good, hard physical practice yesterday. And I thought the guys responded the right way.”

This will be the second time this season the Indians will face Pensacola, the first meeting resulted in a 64-61 Chipola win on Pensacola’s home floor earlier this month. So a lot of game planning and guesswork about the opponent will be absent before Wednesday’s rematch.

“Yeah I think that’s the nature of playing teams three times.” Tyndall says “My first year here because of COVID we played each other four times. So you get to know each other about as well as they know themselves. And they get to know us, so they’re going to know what we’re going to do. We’re going to know what they’re trying to do. And at the end of the day it’s going to come down to execution. And as I mentioned, you tweak a thing here and a thing there. And maybe an adjustment in playing time, or a guy working himself in or out of your rotation.”

Tallahassee heads into this second round of play on the mens side in first place at 4-0, Chipola is 3-1, Northwest at 2-2, Gulf Coast is 1-3. The Raiders play at Tallahassee Wednesday, the Gulf Coast teams with the midweek bye.

