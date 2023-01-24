Clouds increase today with storms by tomorrow morning

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with just a few clouds increasing from the southwest early on. We’ll see plenty of sunshine mix in through the morning. But an increase in overall cloud cover is expected throughout the day today.

Temperatures are chilly! We’re starting out largely in the 30s this morning, and if the thermometer isn’t there on the coast then the feels like temperature in the breeze is. Dress warmly out the door today and keep a light jacket for the afternoon. Temperatures gradually warm to the 50s by lunch with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s.

Clouds are increasing today off a warm front associated with a low pressure system gaining strength today out of Texas and the Western Gulf. The warm front passes over the Northern Gulf Coast tonight and helps push in a mild and muggy night.

In fact, the coldest temperatures we’ll have tonight will occur in the evening with 50s. Overnight, temperatures warm into the upper 60s by Wednesday morning as gusty southerly winds pick up to 20-30mph with higher gusts.

By then we’ll be tracking a strong cold front pushing in a squall line across the Northern Gulf Coast. Strong to severe thunderstorms will start up across the area from 5am in our Western Counties and reaching our Eastern Counties by 10am. Some showery activity may linger across the Panhandle into the midday before rains back off through the afternoon into the evening.

Storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and tornadic activity.

As the rain moves out through the midday and afternoon on Wednesday, we’ll start to feel a bit drier and cooler into the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures return to the cold 30s in the mornings and 50s in the afternoons Thursday and Friday.

Bottom Line...

For today, clouds increase after a mainly sunny morning. Highs today reach the low to mid 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has storms on the way for Wednesday morning with showers wrapping up through the midday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.