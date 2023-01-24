Deputies: Man arrested for vehicle theft, warrant in Texas

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in custody for a charge in Jackson County and a separate charge in Texas, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 23, deputies say a call was made to Caverns Road about a theft of a car. A BOLO was sent out for the vehicle and the suspect, Jeremy Jarrod Godwin.

After a short time, JCSO reportedly found Godwin at a boat landing near Highway 162 and Essex Road.

Officials say further investigation led them to learn Godwin had an outstanding warrant in Texas for violation of probation. Godwin was arrested for the warrant and is expected to face charges of grand theft in Jackson County.

