Holmes County Schools announce delay in prep for severe weather

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a release Tuesday afternoon, Holmes County Schools announced a delay expected for the district to prepare for potential severe weather.

The statement read as follows:

“Out of an abundance of caution due to potential severe weather, Holmes District Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Wednesday morning, January 25. Bus routes will begin 2 hours later than usual, and employees will report to work 2 hours later than their usual start time. VPK will run until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday instead of the usual 11:00 a.m. dismissal. All other classes will dismiss at the normal time.”

We will continue to update you with any other school district delays or closures.

