Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bundle up tonight as it will be a cold night in NWFL with lows in the 30s inland with 40s at the coast. Freezing temperatures are not anticipated. On Tuesday we will see a gradual increase in clouds with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will be East at 10 mph. The winds will turn southerly and become quote breezy Tuesday night as a squall line approaches NWFL by Wednesday morning. Lows Wednesday AM will be in the 60s. The line of storms will move through our area between 5a-9a. Some of the storms could be severe. Highs Wednesday will reach near 70. Colder air return by Thursday morning and the colder weather will last into Saturday. Rain returns to the forecast by later Sunday.

