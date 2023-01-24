Panama City man in custody for gun and drug charges

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is being held on gun and drug charges after police say he pulled out a weapon in a parking lot.

According to Panama City Police, a call was made to 1600 block of W. 15th Street on Saturday after hearing reports of someone brandishing a gun.

Upon arrival, PCPD learned a dispute over a parking spot had allegedly led to a confrontation, where the suspect pulled out a “Draco”, or a pistol-style AK-47.

Detectives say further investigation led them to identify the suspect as 39-year-old Donterio Lemond Smith.

PCPD delivered a search warrant, where a weapon matching the description of the one used in the altercation was allegedly found, along with numerous measuring cups, digital scales with drug residue, and 33 grams of crack cocaine during an additional search.

Smith was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, trafficking in cocaine over 28 grams, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, and possession of narcotic equipment.

He was booked into Bay County Jail.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the department at 850-872-3100 or report tips anonymously via their Tip411 app.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.