Springfield Fire Dept. offers free CPR training class

By Victoria Scott
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The opportunity to save a life isn’t just reserved for first-responders. You can be hailed a hero, too.

That’s why the Springfield Fire Department is one of the many places that offers CPR classes to the public.

“Knowing what to do if someone goes down [is important] because the first few minutes are critical on getting blood circulation and oxygen to the brain,” Springfield Fire Chief Brian Eddins said.

The Springfield Fire Department offers CPR classes to its residents and business owners.

“Classes are typically held as needed from the fire department,” Springfield firefighter Cordell Carley said.

Participants learn a step-by-step process on how to administer CPR. Some examples include checking for signs of breathing, learning how to perform chest compressions, and delivering rescue breaths.

Eddins said six people are required to fill a class at the department. However, the public is encouraged to go to Gulf Coast State College if a class can’t be filled at the station.

“It depends on the demand,” Eddins said. “You can go online to the American Heart Association and check class dates or contact Gulf Coast State College or your local fire department.”

The cost of the class is free, but the AHA reports its Heartsaver Cards cost $20 each.

It’s all about making a positive impact in your community.

“It separates you a little bit if you’re in a scenario where [CPR] needs to be done,” Carley said. “Obviously you’re going to be nervous and your adrenaline’s going to be pumping, but if you can save a life, then that’s the goal.”

The fire chief said beginner courses can last 5 to 6 hours. Refresher courses are required every two years and last around 3 hours.

Eddins also said he’s seen a spike in public interest for the CPR classes.

You can contact the Springfield Fire Department directly if you’re interested in signing up for a class. You can also visit GCSC’s website to register for one if you aren’t a Springfield resident or business owner.

