Breezy and cooler conditions arrive this afternoon

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’ll get the morning started in the upper 60s near 70 degrees, so dress comfortably for the morning and grab the rain gear for the morning drive.

However, bring something a little warmer as well for the drive home from work later this afternoon. A cold front brought through a round of severe storms this morning with multiple tornado warnings throughout our area. As it passes through during the afternoon, winds will stay breezy but shift to the west, and then to the west-northwest. Highs today occur in the morning near 70 degrees as temperatures cool into the low 60s or upper 50s by late afternoon.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for today with a tight pressure gradient making for gusty conditions ahead of and behind that front. Winds will go from 25-40mph this morning (outside of storms) to 15-25mph this afternoon. Drier and cooler air will accompany this wind shift and temperatures will steadily fall into the low 60s if not upper 50s by the end of the day. You may want a light jacket for that cool down and breeze.

We’ll get even colder tonight with lows reaching the 30s for most inland to near 40 on the coast. Despite clearing skies into Thursday and Friday, we’ll only see highs in the 50s.

Your 7 Day Forecast has a more winter-like feel for the end of the week with lows in the 30s, near freezing inland Friday and Saturday mornings, to afternoon highs mainly in the 50s through Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.