Carmen Jones is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Carmen Jones started her basketball career at Holmes County before spending the last 3 years winning back to back state championships at Ponce De Leon. She says her need to move around is also what led her to the sport in the first place.

”I get bored easy.” Jones says “So, I don’t want to stand, just stand on a softball field and wait. I like to be going.” That motor to always keep progressing, she says, is what has allowed Jones to become one of Ponce’s premier players and team leaders. ”I would get chewed out at practice because, like, “Carmen why are you not being a leader?” So it’s been hard to figure out but now it’s been fun to step into that role.”

Her coach Brad Alford adds “Well it was really something that was not in her comfort zone but she’s done a really good job at trying to step out and be more vocal.” Through her four years of playing ball, Jones has developed a calming presence during games which she carries into the classroom.

“The game has really slowed down up here and that’s usually a great sign when kids are starting to mature as players.” says Alford “That’s what she’s done the best this year.” “I just like to win.” Jones went on to say “I like to compete. I want to be first in my class and so to be that I really have to compete in the classroom. And I just think, if you can’t compete in the classroom, can you really compete on the court?” Carmen never shy’s away from hard work or dedication which is why she has a 4.3 GPA “She does a really good job in the classroom, outside the classroom. Great leader, great work ethic.” coach Alford told us. Jones’ play on the court and her game in the classroom have landed her a scholarship to play for the Chipola Indians next year. “Winning is fun.” says Jones “I enjoy winning and just honestly playing at the same time. And so I think, to be able to play four more years, it makes me happy so I just want to keep doing it. I’m not ready to lay it down yet.” But basketball will not be Jones’ only focus up at Chipola. She plans to study to become an athletic trainer so she can help give back to the game she loves. Jones by the way, leads her team in scoring and rebounds with 17 and 11 per game respectively, so a double-double average. Her Pirates team now 15-3 heading into its final regular season game at home Friday against Freeport. Newschannel7′s Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.

