Combatting fentanyl issues: Okaloosa County Corrections taking action

OKALOOSA CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officers at Okaloosa County Corrections are addressing the issue of fentanyl by starting within their facility.

Several measures are being implemented to prevent the distribution and introduction of the drug, including body scan screening and searches of inmates and visitors, as well as the use of drug-sniffing dogs.

According to OCC, staff have also been trained on how to recognize and respond to signs of fentanyl overdose and have made the drug Naloxone available to employees.

Officials say they are working closely with local and federal law enforcement agencies to identify and stop the supply of fentanyl within Okaloosa County Corrections and the community.

Education and resources are planned to be provided to inmates on the dangers of fentanyl and other opioid through treatment and support services.

