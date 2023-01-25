Combatting fentanyl issues: Okaloosa County Corrections taking action

Officers at Okaloosa County Corrections are addressing the issue of fentanyl by starting within...
Officers at Okaloosa County Corrections are addressing the issue of fentanyl by starting within their facility.(Okaloosa County Corrections)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officers at Okaloosa County Corrections are addressing the issue of fentanyl by starting within their facility.

Several measures are being implemented to prevent the distribution and introduction of the drug, including body scan screening and searches of inmates and visitors, as well as the use of drug-sniffing dogs.

According to OCC, staff have also been trained on how to recognize and respond to signs of fentanyl overdose and have made the drug Naloxone available to employees.

Officials say they are working closely with local and federal law enforcement agencies to identify and stop the supply of fentanyl within Okaloosa County Corrections and the community.

Education and resources are planned to be provided to inmates on the dangers of fentanyl and other opioid through treatment and support services.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages are impacting thousands after Wednesday morning storms.
Power out for thousands as storms roll through
(from left to right) Terelle Devonte Ganzy, Earnest Ray Lyles, Trevarius Lamont Potter, and...
Four arrested on drug charges in Panama City
A man is being held on gun and drug charges after police say he pulled out a weapon in a...
Panama City man in custody for gun and drug charges
Local Schools announce delay in prep for severe weather
Severe weather impacts school openings
A childcare worker is in Bay County Jail after officers say she hit a child during a diaper...
Third charge for Panama City childcare worker

Latest News

This week's 850Strong Student of the Week is involved in many clubs and activities within her...
This 850Strong Student of the Week is...
This week's 850Strong Student of the Week is involved in many clubs and activities within her...
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Amanda Rouse
Okaloosa County deputies arrested Martinez for child abuse without great bodily harm.
Bus aide charged for child abuse
Adoptions available at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
Meet Chewie and Paris from Lynn Haven Animal Shelter