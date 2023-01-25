Fla. church offers space for AP African American Studies class

While the church isn’t able to give out AP credit for the course, the pastor says he believes this is more important than grades. (WFTS via CNN)
By WFTS Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS) - A Methodist church in Florida is offering space for teaching Advanced Placement African American Studies following the state’s push to ban the course at high schools.

St. Petersburg’s Allendale United Methodist is throwing open its doors to support the study of African American history. Pastor Andy Oliver wants to offer the church’s space for any educator to come in and teach AP African American Studies to any students or adults who want to know more.

While the church isn’t able to give out AP credit for the course, Oliver says he believes this is more important than grades.

“I believe we have to know our history, so that we can do better as a community. When one part of our community suffers, whether that’s Black or brown children or LGBTQ children, all parts are attacked. We are part of this inescapable network of mutuality that we have to stand in solidarity together,” Oliver said.

Florida requires the study of African American history, but the state Department of Education claims topics in the AP coursework, like critical race theory and Black Queer Studies, violate state law.

Meanwhile, the College Board, which oversees AP classes, has agreed to review the course and consider revising it.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(from left to right) Terelle Devonte Ganzy, Earnest Ray Lyles, Trevarius Lamont Potter, and...
Four arrested on drug charges in Panama City
A man is being held on gun and drug charges after police say he pulled out a weapon in a...
Panama City man in custody for gun and drug charges
A childcare worker is in Bay County Jail after officers say she hit a child during a diaper...
Third charge for Panama City childcare worker
Local Schools announce delay in prep for severe weather
Local schools announce delay in prep for severe weather
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers

Latest News

The suit seeks to shatter Google's alleged monopoly on online advertising as a hurtful burden...
Google sued by DOJ, 8 states over digital advertising dominance
From familiar faces to city officials, see who you recognize in this Time Travel Tuesday.
Time Travel Tuesday
From familiar faces to city officials, see who you recognize in this Time Travel Tuesday.
Time Travel Tuesday
The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021.
Microsoft reports outage for Teams, Outlook, other services