PCB hobby shop makes early donation for Christmas toys

PCB Coins & Cards raised more than $2,000 for Project 25, a toy drive run by the Bay County...
PCB Coins & Cards raised more than $2,000 for Project 25, a toy drive run by the Bay County Sheriff's Office.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s never a bad time to give back, especially when it comes to children’s charities.

Project 25 is a Christmas toy drive run by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, they got an early donation from a local hobby shop. PCB Coins & Cards raised more than $2,000 auctioning off peace dollars, which co-owner Todd Mueller said he knew they wanted to donate to local kids.

Mueller said raising the money was probably just as fun for them as the toys will be for those children.

“Oh, we feel great. I mean we do a lot of hard work here. We try to do our best for all of our customers. And we feel that when we make money we should give back some,” Mueller said.

For more information on Project 25, you can contact Ruth Corley at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office (850) 785-5245.

