Power out for thousands as storms roll through

Power outages are impacting thousands after Wednesday morning storms.
Power outages are impacting thousands after Wednesday morning storms.(mgn)
By Jessica Foster
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Severe storms pushing through the Florida Panhandle Wednesday morning have knocked out power to thousands.

The largest number of outages are being reported in Washington County where more than 2,500 homes are without power. As of Wednesday morning, 700 homes in Bay County are without power. There are also scattered outages in Okaloosa, Walton, Jackson, and Liberty.

Florida Power and Light, which serves a portion of the impacted area, said they have been monitoring the storm system and have crews ready to respond if needed.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(from left to right) Terelle Devonte Ganzy, Earnest Ray Lyles, Trevarius Lamont Potter, and...
Four arrested on drug charges in Panama City
A man is being held on gun and drug charges after police say he pulled out a weapon in a...
Panama City man in custody for gun and drug charges
A childcare worker is in Bay County Jail after officers say she hit a child during a diaper...
Third charge for Panama City childcare worker
Local Schools announce delay in prep for severe weather
Severe weather impacts school openings
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers

Latest News

Possible tornado in Walton County early Wednesday morning.
Possible tornado moves through Walton County
From familiar faces to city officials, see who you recognize in this Time Travel Tuesday.
Time Travel Tuesday
From familiar faces to city officials, see who you recognize in this Time Travel Tuesday.
Time Travel Tuesday
Legend Surprising Single Mom W Home
Legend Surprising Single Mom W Home