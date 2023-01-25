Power out for thousands as storms roll through

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Severe storms pushing through the Florida Panhandle Wednesday morning have knocked out power to thousands.

The largest number of outages are being reported in Washington County where more than 2,500 homes are without power. As of Wednesday morning, 700 homes in Bay County are without power. There are also scattered outages in Okaloosa, Walton, Jackson, and Liberty.

Florida Power and Light, which serves a portion of the impacted area, said they have been monitoring the storm system and have crews ready to respond if needed.

