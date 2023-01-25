Proposed Funding from Gov. DeSantis Could Raise Pay for Bay Co. Teachers

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron DeSantis is proposing an additional $200 million to continue raising teacher pay. That would add to the $800 million already allocated in the budget.

School districts can choose how to prioritize the new $200 million, whether for veteran teachers, minimum pay or both. Bay Districts Schools Board Chairman Steve Moss said they have already reached the minimum pay for beginning teachers.

Now they have the flexibility to reward their veteran teachers as well. He said this money is a big deal for new and veteran teachers.

“So we’re really excited about the new money especially the flexibility it has to reward our veteran teachers especially now that are beginning teachers are where they need to be or are at least up from where they were for sure,” said Steve Moss, Bay County School Board Chairman.

The starting teacher pay is now right at $48,000. The previous funding went to the new teachers pay to reach the minimum payment.

Moss says the veteran teachers need it just as much as new teachers.

“I think it would be big, if you go to the grocery store milk eggs bread gas everything costs more so if able to at least try to keep up at least as much as we can with inflation, with a pay raise for not only our new teachers but our veteran teachers, this money is big, said Moss.

With everything costing more due to inflation this could help them. Along with this proposed funding, Florida has invested more than $3 billion into teacher pay since 2020.

