This 850Strong Student of the Week is...

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Amanda Rouse.

“I’m very happy to be nominated. It’s an honor,” said Rouse.

Rouse is junior at Malone High School where she is involved in senior beta and FFA as well as a varsity cheerleader and varsity softball player.

When it comes to juggling these leadership roles, Rouse said, “I kind of just dive headfirst and listen to all of my other peers and take into account what they want, and what they want to see happen at the school.”

Rouse has big plans after graduation to become a neonatologist.

She said, “We moved here in fifth grade and growing up in my old town, there were a bunch of pre-mature babies around us. I knew how hard it could be for the families, so I just want to be there as a helping hand to the families that go through giving birth to pre-mature babies.”

Originally from Columbus, Georgia, Rouse said she likes the sense of community at Malone.

“A small community has always been a dream of mine, and now that I am in one, it’s great. Everybody is like family down here,” said Rouse.

Congratulations Amanda Rouse!

