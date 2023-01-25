Tuesday Evening Forecast

Strong to severe storms will move through late tonight
By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A squall line of strong to severe storms will move into NWFL late tonight/early Wednesday morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight w/minimal rain chances. Temperatures will rise overnight into the 60s. Winds will be SE at 10-20 mph. The line of storms will approach the western panhandle by 4am and cross our area between 4a and 10a CT.

The primary threats from the storms will be damaging wind and tornadoes. We can also expect 1-2″ of rain.

Once the storms move east of NWFL we will see winds turn westerly at 10-15 mph as drier air filters into our area. Temperatures will fall during the day Wednesday through the 60s and into the upper 50s. By Thursday morning we will see lower 40s for low temperatures.

Sunny and chilly weather lasts through Saturday w/our next chance of rain not returning until Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

