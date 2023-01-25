Woman arrested after threatening to cut off man’s penis, authorities say

Florida deputies say they have arrested a woman after she threatened to cut off a man’s penis. (Source: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a woman has been arrested after she threatened to injure a man at a bus stop.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Gabriela Mcleskey was taken into custody on Tuesday after she threatened to cut off a man’s penis and barricaded herself inside a residence.

WCJB reports that deputies received a call regarding a woman at a bus stop holding a knife who was threatening to cut off a man’s genitalia before driving away.

Deputies located the woman’s vehicle at a nearby Circle K and tried to perform a traffic stop. However, Mcleskey reportedly took off from authorities and led them on a chase that ended at her home.

The sheriff’s office said Mcleskey ran into the house and created a barricade situation that lasted for several hours.

Nearby residents were unable to enter their homes while the situation remained active.

“I thought that maybe someone got killed or something,” said neighbor Stephanie Rodriguez. “It was kind of scary because we live so close.”

Authorities said Mcleskey was the only person inside the home when they removed her, and no one was injured during the incident.

Mcleskey was booked on charges that included aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said the man at the bus stop told them that he did not know Mcleskey or why she had threatened him.

According to court records, Mcleskey is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday for an unrelated domestic battery case.

