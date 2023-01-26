CareerSource Gulf Coast helps job seekers dress for success

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re on the job hunt and don’t know where to start or what to wear, look no further.

Many local companies are hiring and the 36th Annual Bay County Job Fair is a great place to learn about some of those opportunities available.

The event is coming up next Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Florida State University - Panama City, in the Holley Center.

There is 9 a.m. early access available for veterans, military spouses, and transitioning active-duty service members.

To make sure you can dress the part, CareerSource Gulf Coast is giving out free business attire as part of its Suit Up for Success event. They have a range of clothing items and shoes, both new and gently used. Everything was donated through the Volunteer Florida Suits for Session campaign.

”You know despite our historically low unemployment rate right now, what’s interesting to see is that we still have a high demand from job seekers right here in our job center to find new and better jobs. So, this is a great opportunity for people who are looking for a new job or who are not working right now to connect with sixty hiring managers all under one roof, all in one day,” Becky Samparripa, Communications Manager at CareerSource Gulf Coast, said.

Companies attending the event range from construction to health care and just about everything in between.

Haney Technical student Matthew Barber stopped by CareerSource Wednesday, and while he isn’t sure what employer he’ll hope to impress at the job fair, he said he’s grateful he’s now able to at least dress the part.

”I’m a single father just looking for a career, and I believe this opportunity right here will help me. I’ve got the first part, I’ve got the jacket,” Barber said.

If you’re interested in getting free business attire, you can stop by CareerSource Gulf Coast in Panama City. They’re open Monday through Friday, January 23 - 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everything is first come, first serve.

