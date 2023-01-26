Chilly sunshine finishes out the work week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with mainly clear skies and plenty of sunshine on the way for today. However, it’s a cold start!

Temperatures have slipped into the cold 30s inland to near 40 on the coast. We’ll need to dress warmly for today as even the sun won’t be able to warm us up too much. Highs today only reach the mid 50s.

The cold front from yesterday’s storms is now sliding off to our east and high pressure is building into the Southeast from the west. The clockwise winds around the ridge of high pressure and the counterclockwise winds from the cold front’s low up north are helping to funnel cold air into the South. We’ll see this setup continue into tonight and tomorrow.

Temperatures will take a shot at reaching a light freeze tonight over our inland areas while the coast may even reach the upper 30s. Even with the ridge of high pressure bringing more sunshine to our Friday forecast, we’ll still see this cold air funnel keep temperatures in the 50s in the afternoon.

Gradually, after another shot at a freezing morning inland on Saturday, temperatures warm into the more seasonal low 60s in the afternoon. But as soon as we start a warming trend into the weekend, rain chances return to Sunday afternoon as another cold front and low pressure system form out of the Plains to our west.

Rain may be a bit scattered into Sunday afternoon. However, it’ll become more and more likely later into the day and into Sunday night wrapping up with some scattered chances into Monday morning.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with a chilly feel. Highs today reach the mid 50s. Your 7 Day Forecast has sunshine finishing off the work week and starting off the weekend, but it will come with a cold feel.

