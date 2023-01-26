Valentine’s outfits styled by Out of the Box Gifts and More

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Severe weather may have pushed Wear It Wednesday back a day, but nothing can stop these Valentine’s Day styles from shining through.

Caroline Bell, owner of Out of the Box Gifts and More, stopped by the studio to share some tips on looking fabulous to celebrate the season of love. Whether it’s casual cute to hang out on the couch or dressed up with stunning struts out on the town.

Bell said you can never have too much detail to pull the full look together, especially with statement pieces.

Watch the videos attached to check out some of the pieces needed to complete your look.

Out of the Box Gifts and More is located at 838 W. 23rd St Panama City, FL 32405, and open Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

You can also shop online at their website here.

