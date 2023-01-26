Valentine’s outfits styled by Out of the Box Gifts and More

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Severe weather may have pushed Wear It Wednesday back a day, but nothing can stop these Valentine’s Day styles from shining through.

Caroline Bell, owner of Out of the Box Gifts and More, stopped by the studio to share some tips on looking fabulous to celebrate the season of love. Whether it’s casual cute to hang out on the couch or dressed up with stunning struts out on the town.

Bell said you can never have too much detail to pull the full look together, especially with statement pieces.

Watch the videos attached to check out some of the pieces needed to complete your look.

Out of the Box Gifts and More is located at 838 W. 23rd St Panama City, FL 32405, and open Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

You can also shop online at their website here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages are impacting thousands after Wednesday morning storms.
Power out for thousands as storms roll through
Possible tornado in Walton County early Wednesday morning.
Possible tornado moves through Walton County
Local Schools announce delay in prep for severe weather
Severe weather impacts school openings
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog
(from left to right) Terelle Devonte Ganzy, Earnest Ray Lyles, Trevarius Lamont Potter, and...
Four arrested on drug charges in Panama City

Latest News

An expert fashion designer joins the NewsChannel 7 Today team to discuss latest in fashion...
Wear It Thursday
An expert fashion designer joins the NewsChannel 7 Today team to discuss latest in fashion...
Wear It Thursday part two
Adderall Shortage
Adderall Shortage
JUCO BASKETBALL
JUCO BASKETBALL