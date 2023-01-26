Red Cross of Panama City offering free smoke alarm installations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Red Cross and its partners are pleased to offer free smoke alarm installations and in-home education sessions on Home Fire Safety.

The American Red Cross North Florida Region is focusing on two counties with the highest risk of home fires, Jackson and Calhoun County.

Andy Cornet with Red Cross of North Florida said they are installing free smoke alarms to those in need of one in Calhoun County Friday, January 26.

Comet said people have as little as two minutes to get out of a house fire and these smoke detectors are a key part in getting out safely.

The smoke detectors are maintenance free with a ten-year battery life span.

Gary Pelletier, Senior Disaster Program Manager, said that they also provide the Panhandle with year-round community education programs that focus on all kinds of disasters.

Anyone interest in an alarm can find a link to a request form on the local fire safety page here.

For more information visit the Red Cross of North Florida’s website here. or contact the Red Cross at 1-833-244-0724.

