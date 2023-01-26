Red Cross of Panama City offering free smoke alarm installations

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Red Cross and its partners are pleased to offer free smoke alarm installations and in-home education sessions on Home Fire Safety.

The American Red Cross North Florida Region is focusing on two counties with the highest risk of home fires, Jackson and Calhoun County.

Andy Cornet with Red Cross of North Florida said they are installing free smoke alarms to those in need of one in Calhoun County Friday, January 26.

Comet said people have as little as two minutes to get out of a house fire and these smoke detectors are a key part in getting out safely.

The smoke detectors are maintenance free with a ten-year battery life span.

Gary Pelletier, Senior Disaster Program Manager, said that they also provide the Panhandle with year-round community education programs that focus on all kinds of disasters.

Anyone interest in an alarm can find a link to a request form on the local fire safety page here.

For more information visit the Red Cross of North Florida’s website here. or contact the Red Cross at 1-833-244-0724.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages are impacting thousands after Wednesday morning storms.
Power out for thousands as storms roll through
Possible tornado in Walton County early Wednesday morning.
Possible tornado moves through Walton County
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Local Schools announce delay in prep for severe weather
Severe weather impacts school openings

Latest News

The Red Cross of Panama City tells viewers about free smoke alarms and how to get them installed.
Red Cross of Panama City offering free smoke alarms
A woman was found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison after giving cocaine to an...
Visitor sentenced after bringing contraband to Sneads prison
Valentine's Day Styles by Out the Box Gifts and More
Valentine’s outfits styled by Out of the Box Gifts and More
An expert fashion designer joins the NewsChannel 7 Today team to discuss latest in fashion...
Wear It Thursday