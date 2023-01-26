Visitor sentenced after bringing contraband to Sneads prison

A woman was found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison after giving cocaine to an...
A woman was found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison after giving cocaine to an inmate.(Gray Stations)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison after giving cocaine to an inmate.

On Sep. 25, staff with Florida Department of Correction saw a visitor passing contraband to an inmate during a weekend visitation at Apalachee Correctional Institution.

The exchange was able to be caught on camera and involved inmate Gary Wilson and his visitor, Angela Benjamin. Officials say Wilson surrendered the contraband item, which contained 56 grams of cocaine. Benjamin was arrested and charged with a trafficking charge.’

In part of a statement, Secretary Ricky Dixon commended the staff on their action and investigation.

“Weekend visitation is a time for friends and family to spend time together in a safe space, free from dangerous drugs and crime. Taking advantage of this occasion to traffic dangerous narcotics to the inmate population places everyone at risk and will not be tolerated.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages are impacting thousands after Wednesday morning storms.
Power out for thousands as storms roll through
Possible tornado in Walton County early Wednesday morning.
Possible tornado moves through Walton County
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Local Schools announce delay in prep for severe weather
Severe weather impacts school openings

Latest News

The Red Cross of Panama City tells viewers about free smoke alarms and how to get them installed.
Red Cross of Panama City offering free smoke alarms
Valentine's Day Styles by Out the Box Gifts and More
Valentine’s outfits styled by Out of the Box Gifts and More
An expert fashion designer joins the NewsChannel 7 Today team to discuss latest in fashion...
Wear It Thursday
An expert fashion designer joins the NewsChannel 7 Today team to discuss latest in fashion...
Wear It Thursday part two