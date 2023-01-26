Visitor sentenced after bringing contraband to Sneads prison

SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison after giving cocaine to an inmate.

On Sep. 25, staff with Florida Department of Correction saw a visitor passing contraband to an inmate during a weekend visitation at Apalachee Correctional Institution.

The exchange was able to be caught on camera and involved inmate Gary Wilson and his visitor, Angela Benjamin. Officials say Wilson surrendered the contraband item, which contained 56 grams of cocaine. Benjamin was arrested and charged with a trafficking charge.’

In part of a statement, Secretary Ricky Dixon commended the staff on their action and investigation.

“Weekend visitation is a time for friends and family to spend time together in a safe space, free from dangerous drugs and crime. Taking advantage of this occasion to traffic dangerous narcotics to the inmate population places everyone at risk and will not be tolerated.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.