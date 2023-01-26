Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a chilly night tonight in NWFL. We will see skies clear with lows in the 30s inland and low 40s at the coast. Winds will be NW at 10-15 mph. On Thursday skies will be sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be NW at 10 mph. Temperatures will be even colder Friday morning w/a light inland freeze possible with upper 30s at the coast. Highs Friday will remain in the 50s before reaching the 60s on Saturday and 70s Sunday. Our next chance of rain comes on Sunday.

