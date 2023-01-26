Wednesday Evening Forecast

Colder weather has returned to NWFL
By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a chilly night tonight in NWFL. We will see skies clear with lows in the 30s inland and low 40s at the coast. Winds will be NW at 10-15 mph. On Thursday skies will be sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be NW at 10 mph. Temperatures will be even colder Friday morning w/a light inland freeze possible with upper 30s at the coast. Highs Friday will remain in the 50s before reaching the 60s on Saturday and 70s Sunday. Our next chance of rain comes on Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages are impacting thousands after Wednesday morning storms.
Power out for thousands as storms roll through
(from left to right) Terelle Devonte Ganzy, Earnest Ray Lyles, Trevarius Lamont Potter, and...
Four arrested on drug charges in Panama City
A man is being held on gun and drug charges after police say he pulled out a weapon in a...
Panama City man in custody for gun and drug charges
Local Schools announce delay in prep for severe weather
Severe weather impacts school openings
Possible tornado in Walton County early Wednesday morning.
Possible tornado moves through Walton County

Latest News

Colder weather has returned to NWFL for the next few days.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Day Planner 1/25/23
Breezy and cooler conditions arrive this afternoon
Severe storms will move through the panhandle Wednesday morning.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Severe storms will move through the panhandle Wednesday morning.
Tuesday Evening Forecast