Arnold to Host District 2 Girls Weight Lifting District Meet

By Braden Maloy
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mosley, Lincoln, Wakulla, Godby, Rickards and Arnold the six teams competing in the District 2 meets on Friday morning. Though many of these girls have competed at districts before, they’ll have a different end goal than recent seasons.

This being the district meet means these girls are trying to qualify for a spot at regionals. Normally they would just have to finish in the top 6 at districts but Arnold head coach Josh Flaig says this year the parameters have changed.

“The only girl who will qualify for regional’s, hands down, will be the first place lifter in each weight class. Then after that, everybody 2nd to 10 from the 4 other districts that make up the region, they’ll be put into a pool. So out of those remaining 36 girls, they’ll take the top 16 to make the 20 at-large that’ll go to regional’s.”

Coach Flaig also stated even though the meet is lower in quantity, the quality is still very high.

< “The girls have been working really hard. And with the implementation of the Olympic section of weight lifting, the girls are having to work twice as hard because they’re doing all three lifts and have the opportunity to medal in two events and qualify for regional’s and state in two events. So there’s a lot going on. It’s not a real big meet but it really is the cream of the crop from all the teams. You know, there’s only two girls per class, there’s not a lot of four fun lifting going on. If they’re competing, they’ve definitely earned a spot and a chance to show off all their hard work.”

The meets starts Friday, January 27th at 11am over at Arnold High.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages are impacting thousands after Wednesday morning storms.
Power out for thousands as storms roll through
Possible tornado in Walton County early Wednesday morning.
Possible tornado moves through Walton County
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog
(from left to right) Terelle Devonte Ganzy, Earnest Ray Lyles, Trevarius Lamont Potter, and...
Four arrested on drug charges in Panama City

Latest News

Area Scores and Highlights from Thursday, January 26th
Area Scores and Highlights from Wednesday, January 25th
Student Athlete of the Week
Carmen Jones is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week
The Indians set to host Pensacola as the second round of league play begins
Chipola looks to bounce back from first loss come Wednesday