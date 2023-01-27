Arnold to Host District 2 Girls Weight Lifting District Meet

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mosley, Lincoln, Wakulla, Godby, Rickards and Arnold the six teams competing in the District 2 meets on Friday morning. Though many of these girls have competed at districts before, they’ll have a different end goal than recent seasons.

This being the district meet means these girls are trying to qualify for a spot at regionals. Normally they would just have to finish in the top 6 at districts but Arnold head coach Josh Flaig says this year the parameters have changed.

“The only girl who will qualify for regional’s, hands down, will be the first place lifter in each weight class. Then after that, everybody 2nd to 10 from the 4 other districts that make up the region, they’ll be put into a pool. So out of those remaining 36 girls, they’ll take the top 16 to make the 20 at-large that’ll go to regional’s.”

Coach Flaig also stated even though the meet is lower in quantity, the quality is still very high.

"The girls have been working really hard. And with the implementation of the Olympic section of weight lifting, the girls are having to work twice as hard because they're doing all three lifts and have the opportunity to medal in two events and qualify for regional's and state in two events. So there's a lot going on. It's not a real big meet but it really is the cream of the crop from all the teams. You know, there's only two girls per class, there's not a lot of four fun lifting going on. If they're competing, they've definitely earned a spot and a chance to show off all their hard work."

The meets starts Friday, January 27th at 11am over at Arnold High.

