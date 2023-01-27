FREEDOM FRIDAY: Shawn Fettue

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Each Friday, Newschannel 7 at 4 highlights an overcomer of addiction for Freedom Friday.

A college baseball player from Charleston, SC uses his victory over addiction to help people across the country, including in the Panhandle.

“[I] Didn’t know how to be the man of God I was put on earth to be,” said Shawn Fettue.

He added part of overcoming was getting back to the basics, like knowing how to make a bed in the morning, starting a bank account, learning how to be a friend and how to repair some relationships he thought he had ended completely.

He says addiction took his down a long, dark road, but wants people to remember, it’s not the end.

“My past doesn’t define me. It’s what I’m going to be doing from this point forward,” said Fettue.

He’s now the Program Director at Next Steps Today.

That’s a non-profit organization that helps men recover from addiction.

“[It] Puts joy back into my soul and doing what I feel like I was called to do and helping out men, giving them direction, showing them it’s possible. Giving them the hope that they’ve lost.”

He and the organization’s Founder, Kyle Marsh say the organization helps the men build the important skills they need to stay clean in a real-world setting, much longer than after they leave the doors of a rehabilitation program.

“They fail up every day instead of failing down/ We fail up and they’re ready to attack the day tomorrow,” Marsh said.

“What’s the reality of that moment? What can you change in that? What you can’t, you learn from it. You move forward,” Fettue adds, about how he and others respond when life’s troubles come their way, pushing many former addicts to return back to a harmful lifestyle.

Fettue ultimately attributes his long-term success over addiction to a better connection to God.

The icing on the cake he says he found, was the restoration of good relationships.

“If you continue to do the right thing and show those people you are doing well, that you mean well, that you are genuinely changing yourself for the better, they’ll see that, because your words are meaningless by this point,” he adds.

He encourages others who’ve been in his shoes, to be patient, when they’re ready, they’ll welcome you back into their life.

