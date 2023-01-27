GCSC unveils new Military and Veteran Resource Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Veterans supporting veterans. It’s a goal for Gulf Coast State College as they work towards better supporting their active-duty and veteran students.

Today, the college held an open house for their new Military & Veteran Resource Center, which will provide services to military personnel, veterans, and their families. More than 200 veterans attend GCSC, which is part of why school staff is so excited to get the doors open after five years of development.

“It shows that the college is committed to the veterans and the military. It means a lot to our student veterans - it shows that ‘hey we do care’ - because sometimes they can feel that their service wasn’t appreciated,” said David Jantzen, a Coordinator for Veteran Services.

The center will provide students access to counseling, academic advising, and assistance with the GI bill and military benefits. It will also allow students to study together in common areas, get help with classes, and become better equipped to transition from service back to the classroom.

“When a veteran transitions from active duty into civilian life it can be difficult for some, so this is a place for veterans and even their dependents to get together and talk. Veterans, some of them may have difficulties for certain classes, so they can get help. Computer skills: one may be very proficient with computers, so they may sit down and work with another veteran, so it’s what we call veterans helping veterans,” said Jantzen.

“I feel like previously, while I got along with all the veterans and active-duty personnel that are here, it was pretty limited to the faces that you’d see - maybe up to 10 or so at a time. Where I think with a facility like this; it’ll encourage us to get together more often and also for everyone to be more aware of things they can take advantage of,” veteran and student Malcolm Fisk said.

That sense of community is something that GCSC Interim President, Cheryl Flax-Hyman, is eager to see come to fruition.

“We are so excited to open our Military and Veteran Resource Center. This will be a place for our students to come, their families to come, to get all kinds of support, to study, to know they have a home away from home,” said Flax-Hyman.

Officials expect to open its doors to the students later this semester. You can find more about Gulf Coast State College - including enrollment information - on their website.

