Missing juvenile found, Miami man arrested

A Miami, FL resident is behind bars in Washington County following reports of a runaway...
A Miami, FL resident is behind bars in Washington County following reports of a runaway juvenile 15 years of age.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Miami man is in jail after deputies say he had a missing juvenile in his car.

On Jan. 26, Washington County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a missing 15-year-old, and present in a vehicle that was entering Washington County.

Panama City Beach Police told deputies they were trying to stop the car with the juvenile on State Road 79. The two departments were able to conduct a traffic stop and recover the 15-year-old.

Deputies say an investigation was conducted and showed the driver of the vehicle, Mike Andrew Toledo-Garzon, drove to a location in PCB, picked up the juvenile around 4:00 a.m., and left the area.

The juvenile was then returned safely to her family.

Based on an alleged statement Toledo-Garzon gave to deputies, he may be illegally residing in the U.S. from Colombia.

WCSO says the investigation ended with Toledo-Garzon not only being charged with interference with child custody, but also possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle with no license.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
PCB takeover flyer gives locals flashbacks to last March.
PCB takeover flyer gives locals flashbacks to last March
Sammy J. Martz
Police: Man arrested after torturing, holding woman against her will for hours
A woman was found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison after giving cocaine to an...
Visitor sentenced after bringing contraband to Sneads prison
Adderall shortage
Panama City pharmacy struggles to fill ADHD medications amid nationwide Adderall shortage

Latest News

GC Baseball
GC Baseball
Gulf Coast Baseball
Gulf Coast Baseball
Check out these delicious recipes!
Trying new recipes on Foodie Friday
Chef Denise Crider from the Gulf Coast State College Culinary Program with a delicious recipe...
Trying New Recipes on Foodie Friday part three