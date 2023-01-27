Missing juvenile found, Miami man arrested

WASHINGTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Miami man is in jail after deputies say he had a missing juvenile in his car.

On Jan. 26, Washington County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a missing 15-year-old, and present in a vehicle that was entering Washington County.

Panama City Beach Police told deputies they were trying to stop the car with the juvenile on State Road 79. The two departments were able to conduct a traffic stop and recover the 15-year-old.

Deputies say an investigation was conducted and showed the driver of the vehicle, Mike Andrew Toledo-Garzon, drove to a location in PCB, picked up the juvenile around 4:00 a.m., and left the area.

The juvenile was then returned safely to her family.

Based on an alleged statement Toledo-Garzon gave to deputies, he may be illegally residing in the U.S. from Colombia.

WCSO says the investigation ended with Toledo-Garzon not only being charged with interference with child custody, but also possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle with no license.

