PCB officials aim to widen part of Back Beach Road to six lanes

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach leaders say the area just got another feather in its cap.

Part of Back Beach Road between Nautilus Street to Richard Jackson Boulevard will be expanding.

“This is another great step for Panama City Beach,” Mayor Mark Sheldon said. “We spent the money with the [Florida Department of Transportation] so we can make sure we get the utilities underground so we can widen Back Beach Road to six lanes.”

The mayor said widening Back Beach Road to six lanes has been a work in progress for years.

“People have been talking about ‘six-laneing’ Back Beach Road I think since time began,” Sheldon said. “Now we’re finally getting there. I’m so thankful for FDOT for stepping up.”

FDOT will move the city’s water and sewer out of the way to help speed up the construction process. The city is investing close to $14 million for this one portion of the project.

“Now we get to move forward,” Sheldon said. “That’s the part that’s really exciting. We take the money that we saved, put it to good use, and get more mobility for Panama City Beach.”

That mobility is something residents say is exciting.

“I think it’s a good idea,” local Michael Codwise said. “You know, less traffic, I mean more traffic, heavier commutes with local businesses and stuff. It’ll be great. It’ll help boost the local economy.”

The mayor said Back Beach Road will also stay open the entire time it’s under construction.

“We know that transportation is Panama City Beach’s biggest challenge,” Sheldon said. “If we can widen the roads, and we can handle more traffic every day, it’ll be a better experience for not just our residents and visitors but also our business owners.”

City officials said this part of the project will start in May. It’s expected to take around 18 months to complete. They’ll then start construction on adding the lanes.

