Precautionary water boil notice for PCB east end

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Panama City Beach Water System has announced a precautionary water boil notice to all PCB residents and businesses east of Richard Jackson Blvd.

The notice states:

“Due to a computer hardware malfunction at a pump station, there was a temporary loss in pressure on January 27, 2023 at approximately 12:30 a.m. Water pressure was restored by 1:30 a.m. If you are in this location, you may experience discolored water for approximately 24 hours after your water service has been restored.

As a precaution, we advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing of dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

This “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” will remain in effect until the repair is completed and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink. The City will issue a rescission lifting this “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” at that time and you will be notified by TV/Social Media. You can also monitor the City’s website at www.pcbfl.gov for rescission status.

If you have any questions regarding this Notice, you may contact the City of Panama City Beach Utilities Department at (850) 233-5100 Extension 3 from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday or after hours and weekends at (850) 233-5050.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.