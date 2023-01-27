Sunshine and a chill return for Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone and TGIF!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with just a few wispy upper-level clouds in the skies. We’ll see them gradually increase toward the end of the day today. There’s plenty of sunshine out the door to enjoy on your Friday. But we are off to another cold start!

Temperatures are a handful of degrees colder than yesterday even. We’re getting the morning started in the upper 30s on the coast to a light freeze in the low 30s inland. A little patchy frost may be visible early on inland today.

Temperatures won’t warm up too quick today either. So, we’ll want to make sure we dress warmly out the door again as we’ll fair similar to yesterday’s temperature profile. Highs today may best yesterdays by a couple degrees into the upper 50s this afternoon.

Sun and clouds for Saturday with rain chances rising into Sunday afternoon. (WJHG)

Gradually, after another shot at a freezing morning inland on Saturday, temperatures warm into the more seasonal low 60s in the afternoon. We’ll see highs near 70 on Sunday.

But as soon as we start a warming trend into the weekend, rain chances return to Sunday afternoon as another warm front and low pressure system form out of the Plains to our west. Rain chances start out low Sunday morning and gradually rise to becoming likely by the mid to late afternoon and into Sunday night wrapping up with some scattered chances into Monday morning.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with a chilly feel. Highs today reach the upper 50s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a seasonal feel to Saturday with rain chances on the rise through the day on Sunday.

