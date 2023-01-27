Sunshine and a chill return for Friday

A seasonal chill for our Friday in NWFL.
A seasonal chill for our Friday in NWFL.(WJHG)
By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone and TGIF!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with just a few wispy upper-level clouds in the skies. We’ll see them gradually increase toward the end of the day today. There’s plenty of sunshine out the door to enjoy on your Friday. But we are off to another cold start!

Temperatures are a handful of degrees colder than yesterday even. We’re getting the morning started in the upper 30s on the coast to a light freeze in the low 30s inland. A little patchy frost may be visible early on inland today.

Temperatures won’t warm up too quick today either. So, we’ll want to make sure we dress warmly out the door again as we’ll fair similar to yesterday’s temperature profile. Highs today may best yesterdays by a couple degrees into the upper 50s this afternoon.

Sun and clouds for Saturday with rain chances rising into Sunday afternoon.
Sun and clouds for Saturday with rain chances rising into Sunday afternoon.(WJHG)

Gradually, after another shot at a freezing morning inland on Saturday, temperatures warm into the more seasonal low 60s in the afternoon. We’ll see highs near 70 on Sunday.

But as soon as we start a warming trend into the weekend, rain chances return to Sunday afternoon as another warm front and low pressure system form out of the Plains to our west. Rain chances start out low Sunday morning and gradually rise to becoming likely by the mid to late afternoon and into Sunday night wrapping up with some scattered chances into Monday morning.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with a chilly feel. Highs today reach the upper 50s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a seasonal feel to Saturday with rain chances on the rise through the day on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
Sammy J. Martz
Police: Man arrested after torturing, holding woman against her will for hours
A woman was found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison after giving cocaine to an...
Visitor sentenced after bringing contraband to Sneads prison
Adderall shortage
Panama City pharmacy struggles to fill ADHD medications amid nationwide Adderall shortage
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

Rain chances return to NWFL later this weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Rain chances return to NWFL later this weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels has a chilly forecast for NWFL for the next few days.
Chilly sunshine finishes out the work week
Colder weather has returned to NWFL for the next few days.
Wednesday Evening Forecast