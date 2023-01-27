PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Jerome Godwin.

Godwin is a history teacher at Chipley High School. Through his 26 years of teaching, he strives to help his students wherever he can.

“It’s very special to my heart that the kids are noticing the hard work that I am doing for them,” said Godwin.

Nominated by his student, Zach Halderson. Halderson says he enjoys Mr. Godwins teaching techniques, helpfulness in and out of the classroom and the stories he tells.

“He does more than most teachers around here so that’s why I think he deserves the nomination,” said Halderson.

Mr. Godwin’s teaching style aims to prepare each student for the future.

He said, “I want to make sure they are learning the things that are necessary to carry them in this world. Even though it is history, we can learn a lot from history.”

Living in the Chipley community for many years, it is clear, Mr. Godwin as made an impact.

Chipley’s Assistant Principal, Sam Cox, said, “Mr. Godwin and I have worked together for many years, and I can’t say enough good about him. He’s a great teacher, and he’s a great man on top of that. We are lucky to have him here at Chipley. We have a lot of great teachers, but he’s our Golden Apple winner.”

Congratulations Mr. Godwin!

