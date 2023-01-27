Thursday Evening Forecast

Bundle up again on Friday in NWFL
By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cold night tonight in NWFL with lows in the low to mid 30s inland w/mid to upper 30s at the coast. Even if inland areas do not freeze they will have to worry about a frost. On Friday it will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Lows Saturday morning will again flirt with freezing, but after that the warm up begins. We will see highs in the mid 60s Saturday and then near 70 on Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny Saturday with rain returning to NWFL by Sunday afternoon/evening (80%).

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages are impacting thousands after Wednesday morning storms.
Power out for thousands as storms roll through
Possible tornado in Walton County early Wednesday morning.
Possible tornado moves through Walton County
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Local Schools announce delay in prep for severe weather
Severe weather impacts school openings

Latest News

Rain chances return to NWFL later this weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels has a chilly forecast for NWFL for the next few days.
Chilly sunshine finishes out the work week
Colder weather has returned to NWFL for the next few days.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Colder weather has returned to NWFL for the next few days.
Wednesday Evening Forecast