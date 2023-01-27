Trying new recipes on Foodie Friday

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On this Foodie Friday, some recipes proved to be a bit of a challenge to cook in the studio. Nevertheless, the Newschannel 7 Team persevered with the help of Chef Denise Crider from Gulf Coast State College’s Culinary Program.

Chef Crider said she is determined to make a chef out of Jessica Foster yet. Attempting to cook chicken fettucine alfredo and banana fosters, Chef Crider let Jessica take the whisk into her own hands as she instructed the team through each step.

Despite a few mishaps and a nervous Sam Martello, both dishes came out delicious as always when Chef Crider is involved.

For steps on how to make these fun recipes and a good laugh, watch the videos attached.

