Three seriously injured, one child dead after car crashes into tree

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A child is dead and three others are injured after a car crashed into a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers report a driver and three passengers were in a car traveling west on U.S. Highway 90 in Jackson County near Harner Lane.

Authorities said for unknown reasons, the car swerved off the road, through a ditch, and then crashed into a large tree.

They said the 22-year-old driver and two of the passengers, a 13-year-old and a 4-year-old were taken to a local hospital.

FHP said the driver and 13-year-old suffered serious injuries, while the 4-year-old suffered critical injuries.

Troopers report the fourth passenger, a 7-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts from bystanders.

Officials said the driver and passengers were all wearing their seatbelts or child restraints, and their next of kin have been notified.

