Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cold night tonight in NWFL with lows near freezing inland with upper 30s at the coast. On Saturday the warm up begins with highs in the low to mid 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny. Winds will be East at 5-10 mph. On Sunday temperatures will start in the 40s/50s and warm to near 70 by the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy and rain chances will increase Sunday afternoon and evening. Rain chances Sunday will increase to 70-80%. Rainfall totals will be around 1″. The rain will exit by Monday morning.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

