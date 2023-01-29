Arnold Boys Soccer Ready to Continue Their Dominance In District Tournament Round 2

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Arnold boys are just two days away from “hosting” Booker T. Washington in the second round of the 5A District 1 tournament.

The use of quotation marks is because even though Arnold is the overall number 1 seed and the home team, the tournament is being hosted in Escambia. Making them technically the host team/

However, coach Hammond says it doesn’t matter where his team is, because when the lights shine bright, his boys know how to shine brighter.

“It’s the playoff time and in the past, this is where my teams have really stepped up and turned it on. You know, sometimes the regular season, you feel like you’re just going through the motions, now there’s something on the line. We’ve talked about how important it is to win these next two games because if we do, we know we can host all the games up to the state championship.”

Hammond says the teams goals are still same as well.

“We’ve set goals this season, to go undefeated in the regular season, we accomplished that. To win the Arnold tournament, we accomplished that. So, this is just another one of those goals we have, to win the district championship. We’ve talked about how important it is to win these next two games because if we do, we know we can host all the games up to the state championship.”

Their game against the Wildcats is Monday, January 30 at 7:30pm. A spot in the championship game on the line.

