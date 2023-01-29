Bay Girls Soccer Has to Forfeit District Tournament Game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay Tornadoes were scheduled to take on West Florida in the 2nd round of the 4A District 1 tournament on Monday. However, we’ve learned from Bay’s Athletic Director Glenn Manley and Assistant Soccer Coach James Rollins, the ladies have suffered 5 different injuries to players. With no JV team to pull from, the team does not have enough girls to make the trip, thus ending their run in the district tournament after only a 4-0 round 1 win over Gadsden County. Hopefully, they’ll get a chance at the state tournament and be healthy enough to make a run.

