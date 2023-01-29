Krewe De Yak Hosts 10th annual Mardi Gras Festival

Defuniak Springs, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Krewe De Yak kicked off its 10th annual Mardi Gras Festival on Saturday.

Hundreds of patrons and even pets paraded the streets of Circle Drive Saturday near Lake Defuniak to enjoy the food, fun, and festivities.

The event featured a parade, car show, swing band, and an after party which took place at the 4C BBQ restaurant.

Krewe De Yak President and 4C BBQ owner Teresa Ford tells NewsChannel 7, a day at Gras Fest is time well spent.

“It’s going to be a long night of fun,” Ford said. “We have our street fair festival, we have all our vendors, some food, jewelry, trinkets makeup artists all those good things. We have a swing show that plays from 12-3 and Our car show is phenomenal this year.”

Tim Jackson is a singer and songwriter, however, for the parade, he was addressed as Krewe De Yak Grand Marshall. Although it was his first time attending the event, he says he was honored by the title.

“There’s really a community sense in Defuniak and just wanting to be part of the community whatever anyone asks from me I love to be able to give it,” Jackson said.

Krewe De Yak Vice President Cricket Mims says the community is what the city of Defuniak Springs is all about.

“I just love seeing the joy we bring to everybody. That is the best thing ever and you know some days it’s really hard to put on the parade but when we go around the lake yard and we see all smiles it’s what we’re about and what we want,” said Mims.

All Proceeds from the Krewe De Yak Mardi Gras Festival go toward giving back to the community.

